Alabama A&M football strengthens its defense by acquiring Dorian Pickett. The former Appalachian State football defensive lineman is headed to the Bulldogs through the transfer portal.

Dorian Pickett received offers from Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Valdosta State. He eventually chose to play for Alabama A&M football. His announcement came through a Twitter post where he was ecstatic.

“Huntsville, What’s happening! #committed,” Pickett posted as he confirmed his Alabama A&M football transfer.

He had an amazing high school career at East Duplin High School. Dorian Pickett totaled 76 tackles which included 23 tackles for loss. He has a really strong center of gravity. The new Alabama A&M defensive lineman towers over opponents at 6-foot-2. Pickett can also knock the wind off opposing players since he weighs 225 pounds.

His stature is not the only feature that stands out. Dorian Pickett also has an amazing skill set and a knack to put quarterbacks to the ground. In his high school stint, he racked up six sacks, a caused fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Dorian Pickett did not get to play a lot for Appalachian State. He only appeared in two games for them. The defensive lineman only had one tackle in his 2022 stint against Robert Morris University. In total, he only played 12 games for App State football. This may be the reason for entering the transfer portal as a red-shirted junior.

Alabama A&M football will surely be able to use him in their campaign. Dorian Pickett will finally have enough playing time to showcase his talents.