The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are seeking their first SWAC Championship since the Spring of 2021

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs just revealed their football schedule for 2024 in preparation of facing a new-look SWAC East Division. Last season, the Bulldogs went 5-6 and finished fourth in the SWAC East behind their rival, Alabama State. Though they improved upon their 4-7 record in 2022, 2023 was their second losing season in a row. Alabama A&M especially had trouble playing away from home. Their stellar 4-1 home record turned to a dismal 1-3 on away games and 0-2 on neutral fields.

2024 Ala. A&M 🏈 Schedule 8/31 @ Auburn

9/7 Kentucky St

9/14 Fayetteville St

9/21 @ Austin Peay

9/28 @ FAMU

10/5 Jackson St (Mobile)

10/12 Bethune Cookman (HC)

10/26 Bama St (MCC)

11/2 Southern

11/9 @ UAPB

11/16 Grambling

11/23 @MVSU@FOX54News @MyBCSN1 @Geauxldenboot pic.twitter.com/9gtnGG88L1 — Mo Carter (@MoCarterFOX54) January 17, 2024

The Bulldogs have a rough start to their season as they take on Auburn on Aug. 31. The Tigers had a rough season but gave scares for former National Champion Georgia and very nearly beat Alabama, who made the FBS College Football Playoff this season. The following week, they play Kentucky State in the Louis Crews Classic.

Alabama A&M has two consecutive meetings against first-time opponents. In their school history, they've never played Fayetteville State nor Austin Peay.

Following those matchups, the Bulldogs take on their conference schedule. They kick off at a Florida A&M team coming off a Celebration Bowl victory, but also lost key players and coaching staff recently. After playing the SWAC Champion, they play the runner-up in the SWAC East, Jackson State, in the Gulf Coast Challenge. The Bulldogs return home for a homecoming date with Bethune-Cookman before playing Alabama State in the annual Magic City Classic, which they've lost two years in a row. They round out their schedule with games against Southern, at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, back home against Grambling State, then finally at Mississippi Valley State.