Alabama A&M University has appointed Torin Malone as the Interim Director of Title III, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The primary responsibility of the role is to oversee and ensure the successful implementation of programmatic and fiscal activities pertaining to the Title III grants awarded to Alabama A&M University. The Office of Title III plays a critical role in supporting various aspects of Alabama A&M University, including academics, student support services, information technology, fiscal administrative management, and facilities.

Alabama A&M University currently benefits from three programs funded through the Department of Education Title III Strengthening Grants Program: Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Historically Black Graduate Institutions (HBGI), and Student Aid and Fiscal Responsibility Act (SAFRA). Each program supports specific project activities aligned with the university's strategic goals.

“I am excited to move Mr. Malone into this important role,” said President Daniel K. Wims in the statement. “This appointment sustains the continuity of excellent leadership. Title III programs are crucial in helping support the continued growth of the University, and Mr. Malone is uniquely talented and positioned to maintain the momentum, accountability, and efficiency we’ve established.”

Under the supervision of the Office of Title III, Malone oversees 15 activities that encompass the HBCU, HBGI, and SAFRA programs. Prior to his current role, Malone served as a technical communications specialist in the AAMU Office of Institutional Research, Planning, and Sponsored Programs from 2006 to 2014. He has also held positions in technical, research, and grants activities at Clark Atlanta University and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities / Minority Institutions Environmental Technology Consortium (HBCU/MI ETC). Malone's previous role as the Senior Grants Administrator and Grants Specialist in the AAMU Office of Title III Strengthening Grants Program since 2014 has led to his appointment.

Malone is an alumnus of Morris Brown College and holds a Master of Science degree from Alabama A&M University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration from the Florida Institute of Technology.