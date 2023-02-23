The Alabama Crimson Tide walked into Wednesday night’s game in Columbia with some uncertainties. Will they be able to play up to par amid the controversy surrounding Alabama basketball particularly because of the alleged link of Brandon Miller to a murder case? Miller had a clear answer to that, as he torched the South Carolina Gamecocks with an unreal performance that was not seen in the previous 25 years, per OptaSTATS.

Brandon Miller tonight for Alabama:

41 points

8 rebounds

6 threes made

3 steals

2 blocks

No other Division I player in the last 25 years has reached all of those numbers in one game (freshman or not).

Brandon Miller singlehandedly saved the day for the Crimson Tide. With South Carolina in front and with seconds left in regulation, Miller attacked the basket to force overtime. Then he did it again in OT, as he delivered the game-winning bucket in Alabama’s 78-76 victory. Miller was nearly unstoppable in the contest, as he had his way offensively, making 14 of his 25 shots from the field and draining six of 13 tries from the 3-point region. As a result of his big performance, he prevented Alabama not just from sustaining a rare loss this season but also serious damage to the Crimson Tide’s goal of making the NCAA tournament in March as a No. 1 seed.

If it weren’t for Brandon Miller’s heroics, Alabama would have suffered an embarrassing road loss to a sub-200 NET team, which would have compounded the troubles the Crimson Tide are having off the court.

Coming up next for Alabama is a date with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at home.