On Wednesday night, Alabama freshman phenom Brandon Miller did the unthinkable. Miller dropped a career-high 41 points despite all of the off-the-court controversy he finds himself embroiled in. He actually scored more points than the rest of his teammates combined in a 78-76 overtime win at South Carolina.

It was a hostile environment with fans consistently chanting ‘lock him up’ whenever he touched the ball. It obviously did not have the desired affect. Not only did he drop 41 on 14-for-25 from the field, Miller hit the game-tying shot with four seconds left to force overtime. In OT, he then drove and finished the game-winning bucket with just 0.8 remaining.

Considering all that has been surrounding the freshman phenom the last couple of days, this was an incredible performance. Fans online took notice.

In the face of "LOCK HIM UP" chants, Brandon Miller drops 41 including a shot to send the game to OT and the game winner with 0.8 left. One of the best freshman performances in college basketball history. — Ess (@iamtheschmidt99) February 23, 2023

Brandon Miller dropping 41 while the student section chants “lock him up”. I’ll give it to him, he’s definitely got that killer mentality — T.Y. (@TVZ_15) February 23, 2023

South Carolina crowd was chanting “Lock him up” to Brandon Miller and he put 41 and the game winner on their head. The kid is wired right — B (@Be_Jayy) February 23, 2023

Say what you might with all swirling around Brandon Miller including should he even get to play and USC fans hollering “lock him up”, but he just put on one of the most outstanding performances in Alabama Basketball history especially in light of the magnitude of the situation. — Rob Moore (@radiorobmoore) February 23, 2023

Regardless of your feelings on Miller’s situation, what he did Wednesday night is impressive.

Earlier this week, it was announced by Tuscaloosa Police that former teammate Darius Miles texted Brandon Miller. The alleged text asked him to ‘bring that joint.’ It is believed that was in reference to the gun that Miles then used to murder Jamea Jonae Harris last month.

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats then came under fire Tuesday after his initial reaction to the story. Oats then backtracked a bit, appearing to save face. Miller’s status was in jeopardy and it was revealed just a few hours prior to the game that Miller would be active.

It turned out the Crimson Tide needed every bit of Miller’s presence to escape South Carolina with a win. Alabama improved to 24-4 and 14-1 in the SEC.