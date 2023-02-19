The Alabama Crimson Tide showed no mercy to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, thus also making college basketball fans witness something that was not seen in over six decades prior. Ranked No. 1 in the nation, Alabama basketball walloped the Georgia at home for a huge 108-59 victory.

“Alabama has three wins by at least 40 points in SEC play this season. The Crimson Tide are the first SEC team with three 40-point wins in conference play since Kentucky in 1955-56,” per ESPN Stats & Info. “They also gave Georgia their worst loss since Jan. 29, 1959.”

Alabama basketball was on fire on both ends of the floor versus the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide shot 61.9 percent from the field and hit 16 of their 34 attempts from behind the arc. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs made only 31.5 percent of their shots from the floor. The game was virtually decided by the end of the first half, with Alabama up by 29 points after the first 20 minutes of the contest.

The Crimson Tide were the clear favorites to win the game against Georgia. They were also extra-motivated to put together a monster performance after their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on the road last Wednesday — the first loss in SEC play for Alabama basketball.

Brandon Miller led the charge for Alabama basketball, scoring 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while Mark Sesars and Rylan Griffen had 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Alabama basketball will get another lightweight next, with the Crimson Tide scheduled to play the South Carolina Gamecocks Wednesday on the road. Georgia, on the other hand, will look to recover Tuesday with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks.