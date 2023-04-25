Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Crimson Tide transfer Jaykwon Walton will no longer play for Alabama Basketball after he was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, according to TMZ Sports.

Walton was reportedly booked for possession of marijuana, just three months after former Tide guard Darius Miles was arrested in the same area following allegations he was involved in the shooting death of Jamea Harris, per TMZ.

Harris was shot and killed on Jan. 15. Miles and Michael Davis were charged with capital murder in the case, per ESPN.

Tuscaloosa Police say that a vehicle occupied by Walton and two other individuals smelled strongly of marijuana, and after a search, say they found “a rolling tray, a baggie containing approximately 20 grams of marijuana, and a half-rolled blunt in the passenger side floorboard,” per TMZ.

There were also three loaded firearms in the vehicle, according to police.

Walton was taken into custody by Tuscaloosa Police and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, before being released on a $500 bond shortly after.

“Alabama is no longer recruiting Jaykwon Walton,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in a statement on Monday night. “He will not be a student-athlete at the University of Alabama.”

Oats was criticized last winter for the way he handled Miles’ arrest and the ensuing allegations surrounding it. Although Miles was removed from the team, Brandon Miller was allowed to stay on, and didn’t miss a single game while leading the Crimson Tide to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Oats made that decision after authorities confirmed that Miller had a connection to the case. The 20-year-old declared for the NBA draft this offseason and is a projected top-5 pick.

Jaykwon Walton averaged 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds last season for Wichita State, after he began his career at Georgia and played for Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa in the 2021-22 season.

After announcing his intentions to play for Alabama Basketball back in March, that will no longer be the case for the 21-year-old.