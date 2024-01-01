Michigan is a two-point favorite over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, which puts Nick Saban and the Tide in unfamiliar territory

The Alabama football team has not done much losing in Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide have won six National Championships and eight SEC titles, and have only lost 28 games since 2007, but something they have done even less than lose is be expected to lose by the folks in Vegas who make those kind of predictions for a living.

“This is only 13th time Bama has been an underdog under Nick Saban, going 7-5 against spread. Michigan a 2-point favorite vs. Tide.” (h/t Brett McMurphy of The Action Network).

Okay, yes, this certainly sounds insane as a stat all on it's own, but think about it this way: Alabama has been an underdog 13 times in 235 games, which means Nick Saban has been favored in nearly 95 percent of his games at Alabama, and even in this one today in the Rose Bowl, against the undefeated, top-ranked Michigan Wolverines, Bama is only a 2-point dog.

Hold on, I've got another bewildering stat for you that makes all of this sound even crazier: this is only the fifth time that Alabama has been an underdog since 2009, which means seven of those instances where Alabama was a dog came before Saban had won his first national title with the Tide.

This is dominance on a level that we so rarely see in any sport at any level. We're talking about a dynasty that is on par with UConn women's basketball of the 00's, the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 70's, the Boston Celtics of the 60's, the or Tom Hanks in the 90's.

You may be tired of it and not necessarily like it, but at the very least, you've gotta appreciate it.