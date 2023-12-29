Not long after Domani Jackson announced Alabama and Michigan as his top two transfer destinations, the former USC CB will be joining the Crimson Tide

Former USC defensive back Domani Jackson is officially joining Alabama, per a report by On3's Hayes Fawcett. The former five-star narrowed his top two transfer destinations to Alabama and Michigan, ironically putting the two Rose Bowl foes against each other in a competition for his talents. However, Jackson chose to join the Crimson Tide.

BREAKING: Former USC CB Domani Jackson has Committed to Alabama, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 190 CB was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in the ‘22 Class (No. 1 CB) Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/34sDW7dvT8 pic.twitter.com/Iw61eZ6Wfe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 29, 2023

Jackson committed to USC after considering Alabama, where he played alongside former Alabama star Bryce Young in high school. He even reopened his recruitment after committing to USC early, generating high hopes from Alabama fans and supporters. However, he decided to stay committed to the Trojans.

Jackson played in 18 games during his time at USC, making 35 tackles and four pass breakups. He was highly sought-after, ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect and top cornerback according to the On3 industry rankings. Hailing from Santa Ana, California, Jackson joined USC as a five-star prospect in the class of 2022.

During his initial recruitment out of high school, there were mentions of Michigan as a potential destination for Jackson. However, it appeared that his inclination leaned more towards the Crimson Tide, as he was spotted wearing Alabama gear during his official recruitment trip.

Jackson joins a roster of players who look to win another College Football National Championship as they face of against Michigan in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. His addition to the roster in 2024 will give the Crimson Tide even more depth on defense as they look to make another championship run under Nick Saban.