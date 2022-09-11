3 takeaways from Crimson Tide’s narrow win over Texas

Week two of the 2022 college football season is in the books, and the sport’s landscape looks quite different. Three teams in the top 10 lost on Saturday, two of them to unranked opponents. While Alabama football, the top-ranked team in the nation, was not among the teams to fall, the Crimson Tide came scarily close.

Alabama hit the road for the first time this season to take on Texas in Austin. Despite the Longhorns losing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers early on, they gave the Tide all they could handle. In the end though, Alabama prevailed thanks to a go-ahead field goal in the final seconds.

The Tide may have eked out a victory, but they fell well below expectations of a 21.5-point favorite. After Alabama’s close win and another dominant performance by No. 2 Georgia, the Tide may not be atop the rankings soon. This game gave fans plenty to think about, so let’s go over some key Alabama football takeaways.

3 Alabama Football Takeaways

3. The receivers need to be better

Alabama pumps out NFL players like no other school, and that is especially true at wide receiver. In just the last three years, the Tide have produced five first-round selections at receiver. Most recently, the Detroit Lions took former Alabama Star Jameson Williams at 12th overall this April.

Given that, and the insane talent Alabama always has on its roster, it was strange to see the receivers look so flat on Saturday. Jahmyr Gibbs had a strong showing with nine receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, but the other receivers had a miserable outing.

Gibbs was the only Alabama player with over 40 yards receiving against Texas. Traeshon Holden, who had two touchdowns in week one, wasn’t much of a factor with just four catches for 39 yards. Jermaine Burton, a preseason second-team All-SEC selection, was even more invisible with just two catches for 10 yards.

The Tide were able to escape despite poor receiver play this time, but they may not get so lucky again. Star receivers have been a constant for Alabama in the Nick Saban era, and this group needs to prove it can live up to that legacy.

2. Bryce Young is clutch

Despite poor play from his receivers, Alabama’s star quarterback showed what makes him so special on Saturday. By his standards, Young posted mild passing stats, completing 27 of 39 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. However, judging him just by the stat sheet is a huge disservice.

The defending Heisman Trophy Winner came to life with his team’s back against the wall. Midway through the fourth quarter, he led the Tide’s offense 75 yards for their first touchdown since the first quarter.

When the Longhorns took the lead with less than two minutes to go, Young didn’t panic. He led his team 61 yards down the field to set up Will Reichard’s game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Young had a true Heisman moment on that drive, ducking out of a sure sack and scrambling for 20 yards to put the Tide in the red zone.

mobile QBs are sooo valuable this was a game saving play by Bryce Young pic.twitter.com/z0NQGcn2nq — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 10, 2022

Young may not have had his best game, but he played his best when he needed to. With him under center, the Tide will be a very difficult team to take down.

1. Alabama is not invincible

After more than a decade of dominance under Saban, Alabama seems to have an aura of invincibility. After all, the Tide have won six of the last 13 national championships and are always contenders. Despite that, games like this remind college football fans that no team is perfect.

Alabama looked uncharacteristically mortal against Texas on Saturday. The Tide and Longhorns had nearly the same amount of yards on offense, but Texas had nine more first downs. Keep in mind, Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country and Texas is outside the top 25.

The most unusual development of the day was how undisciplined Alabama was. The Tide took a whopping 15 penalties for 100 yards on Saturday, the most in the Saban era. By comparison, Texas took just five penalties for 30 yards.

Alabama’s 15 penalties today against Texas are the most in the Nick Saban era. pic.twitter.com/uNUYbsVf6j — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

There were also a few moments that could have easily swung the game in Texas’ favor. If the Longhorns didn’t miss a 20-yard field goal, the game could have gone the other way. If officials didn’t erase a safety because of questionable penalties, the game could have gone the other way.

All things considered, Alabama is lucky to escape from Austin with a win. The Tide will still be an excellent team, but they still have work to do before they can start dreaming big. However, Saban has been here before, and the legendary coach rarely faces a problem he can’t solve.