Mason Short is taking his talents to another school after announcing he's de committing from Alabama.

Alabama football is losing another blue chip recruit following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban. Four star offensive lineman Mason Short is de committing from the Crimson Tide, per On3.

Short is a 6-foot-6, 315 pound lineman who is expected to get interest from several schools in the SEC and elsewhere. He had committed to Alabama in April 2023.

“First off I would like to thank God for the blessings in my life and the opportunities I’ve been given. I would also like to thank Coach Saban and the coaching staff at Alabama for an amazing two years,” Short said, per On3. “With that being said I am reopening recruitment.”

Alabama football now has Kalen DeBoer at the helm. Nick Saban retired following the school's loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Saban had won six national championships at Alabama since the 2007 season. DeBoer is bringing several assistants with him from his previous stop, Washington, to join him in Tuscaloosa. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is the most prominent assistant heading to Alabama with DeBoer.

Short joins several other former Alabama commits who are rescinding their pledges to the school since Saban's departure. Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench also recently announced he wouldn't end up coming. Five former Alabama football players are also going to Florida State for the 2024 season. DeBoer certainly will have his hands full in trying to keep Alabama's recruiting class together.

Alabama football won the SEC championship in 2023, finishing the season with a 12-2 record. The program opens its 2024 season with a home game against Western Kentucky, in what will be DeBoer's first game as coach.