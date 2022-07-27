5-star Caleb Downs pulls off epic hat fake to give Nick Saban major recruiting win

It’s official, five-star recruit Caleb Downs is joining the Alabama Crimson Tide. The top safety in the country decided to have some fun while announcing his big decision.

Check out this rollercoaster of a video, tweeted by 247Sports Wednesday afternoon.

#BREAKING: 5⭐️ prospect Caleb Downs — The No. 1 safety in the country — has committed to Nick Saban and @AlabamaFTBL 🐘 Downs almost had us with the hat fake. @caleb_downs2 x @BamaOnLine247 pic.twitter.com/PPbRzWNuBa — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 27, 2022

The stage was set. Caleb Downs sat behind a long table lined with hats from multiple top-tier schools: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, and North Carolina.

“For the next three to four years, I’ll be committed to…” he began. Downs then reached and grabbed the black Alabama hat and went to put it on his head. However, he stopped, said “sike,” and shook his head while putting it back on the table.

Of course, the live audience watching Caleb Downs make his decision was shocked by the dramatic diss. He played into it for a few seconds, before pulling a red Alabama hat from below the table and putting it on his head.

The theatrics from Downs was an epic way for him to announce such a huge commitment. The five-star safety is a senior at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia. He is the 13th overall prospect in the class of 2023 and the top safety in his class, per 247Sports.

Through his first three high school seasons, Downs has recorded 186 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, 33 pass breakups, and 14 interceptions. He is 6-foot, 185 lbs. entering his senior year.