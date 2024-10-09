It did not take long after Nick Saban retired for Alabama football to fall on hard times. Sure, the Crimson Tide are still ranked in the top ten of almost every poll. Losing to Vanderbilt is almost unforgivable as it had not happened in 40 years (Sept. 28, 1984). Alabama football is losing starter-level talent and will be worrying about more off-the-field failures if the on-field follies continue. Five-star recruits are starting to chime in already, though one is holding firm with their Alabama commitment.

Wide receiver Caleb Cunningham was just one of many caught off guard by Vanderbilt's upset of Alabama, as told to Tide Sports reporter Colin Gay.

“That really shocked the crap out of me,” Cunningham admitted. “(But) It’s football. It ain’t changed nothing (sic) with my commitment, you know what I’m saying? I’m still 100% locked in for sure. You’re going to lose. Down in the SEC, it ain’t telling who will win. But losing to Vandy is kind of crazy…”

The top-rated 2025 class player in Mississippi did have a prediction though.

“From now on, I know they are going to go crazy for sure,” Cunningham predicted. “I don’t think they will lose no (sic) more…They got everything you need to be successful.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound pass catcher is regarded as the second-ranked wide receiver in the nation. It should come as no surprise then that many Power Five programs are looking to flip Cunningham's commitment. Another Alabama football loss on the field would risk a defeat on the recruiting trail as well. The Crimson Tide has already fallen out of the top spot in ESPN's 2025 rankings.

Alabama football's CFP chance hang by SEC thread

Vanderbilt will still struggle to earn bowl eligibility after being upset by Georgia State. SEC conference play continues with a dangerous South Carolina up next for Alabama. The Gamecocks put a scare into 130th-ranked LSU earlier this season. The Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff chances require a win at home to stay above zero percent.

The SEC slate only gets more challenging with four ranked teams in five weeks before the Iron Bowl versus Auburn. Alabama visits (7) Tennessee, hosts (21) Missouri, then heads to (13) LSU. Mercer comes to Tuscaloosa for a nonconference money game before a huge Thanksgiving Week trip to (8) Oklahoma.

Alabama must run the table to have any hope of remaining in the CFP conversation after choking against Vanderbilt though. Unfortunately, while the win over (5) Georgia looks nice, there will be better two-loss resumes among the Power Five contenders. Suitors for Caleb Cunningham's service would be quicker to point that out than the CFP selection committee.