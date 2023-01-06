By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a stack of new talent coming in for the 2023 college football season, which isn’t really much of a surprise. Alabama football has always been among the top recruiters in the nation during the Nick Saban era. One of the elite prospects who’ve committed to play for the Crimson Tide starting 2023 is 5-star recruit Kadyn Procter.

A native of Iowa, Procter also wants to send a message across that he chose to play for Alabama football not because of NIL money, as many people have come to conclusions on their own. In fact, Procter said that the Iowa Hawkeyes had a better NIL package, per Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

He finds that a little ironic given the Hawkeyes had a better NIL package.

“When these stories come out, I hope they understand that,” Proctor said. It wasn’t about the NIL money, because I’m not getting as much money as Iowa would’ve paid me.”

Procter had actually earlier revealed the reason why he decided to take his talents to Tuscaloosa and to spend his college days with Alabama football in an interview with Hayes Fawcett of On3 last December.

“The opportunity to come in and start for a national championship contender definitely raises some attention to me,” Proctor said. “I have always had a great time down there, and always kept Alabama in my back pocket. And then I went down there and I felt like it was the place for me to go truly in my heart. There was nothing wrong with Iowa. I just felt like I was settling for the comfortability and I was settling for knowing a lot of people there. But this isn’t about the people that I know, it’s about the people that I meet, and the opportunity that I take to go down there and be the best version of myself. I have great relationships with the players and staff and I want to work hard to earn what I get.”

Alabama football has a long history of winning tradition, and under Saban, has always put itself in a great position to win not just a title in the SEC but the national championship as well. Proctor just hopes that he could contribute right away for the Crimson Tide.