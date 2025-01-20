Inauguration Day. Traditionally, it's a time for Americans of all backgrounds and political persuasions to come together and observe the peaceful transfer of power in the United States. And for Alabama fans to complain about the college football playoff selection committee.

Can't forget that second part.

Expand Tweet

One CSPAN viewer engaged in this great American tradition by calling in during Donald Trump's inauguration to declare these are “dark times” in America.

“I'm a bit more disappointed in the selection committee for not picking Alabama for the College Football Playoff finals and instead taking inferior teams like SMU and Indiana,” the caller said as the CSPAN camera panned over incoming members of the new president's cabinet. “Truly dark times in America.”

Fans in Ohio and Indiana might disagree as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish get set to square off in the national title game on Monday night. To the caller's point, both Indiana and SMU lost by multiple scores in the first round, with the Irish beating the Hoosiers on their path to the title game.

Alabama football picks up the pieces from a disappointing end to season

No, Alabama did not make the College Football Playoff, and no, the Crimson Tide did not even win their bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines on New Year's Eve. They even caused Paul Finebaum to wave his own white flag on the Tide's season.

“I led the Alabama parade to get them into the playoffs. You know that, I stood on every building… and on the first day of the new year, I'm surrendering,” he said in an appearance on ESPN's Get Up. “I am waving the white flag. Forget Alabama. Count me out.”

Alabama will enter next season with a new quarterback as Jalen Milroe is headed to the NFL. His backup, Ty Simpson, is the favorite to earn the gig, though Washington transfer Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell could challenge for the role.

Take it with a grain of salt, but On3 published its way-too-early 2025 rankings and slotted Alabama in 14th — respectable for almost any other program in the country but bulletin board material in Tuscaloosa. Their explanation cited returners like receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, as reasons for optimism.

Of course, this is the SEC, and a No. 14 ranking doesn't mean much. On3 also picked six other SEC teams ahead of them, implying a middle-of-the-pack finish for the Tide.