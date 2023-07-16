Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt freshman Jake Pope can't wait to see action in the 2023 college football season. The Alabama football safety even posted a message on Twitter showing just how focused he is on helping the Crimson Tide on the field after sitting out the entire 2022 campaign and watching other defensive backs put on a show for the team.

“I’ll gain the respect soon enough…trust!” Pope tweeted.

The adrenaline must still be pumping for Pope after he made a highlight defensive play during Alabama football spring game. At one point in the contest, Pope delivered a crushing hit on Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton that had the crowd buzzing.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban would love to see more of that from Pope, as the Crimson Tide continue to prepare for the 2023 season. Pope and Alabama will be driven by the burning desire to bounce back after a season in which the Crimson Tide not only failed to make a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but also miss out on a spot in the College Football Playoff as well. Nevertheless, they came away with a bowl win when Bryce Young and company torched the Kansas State Wildcats at the Sugar Bowl, 45-20.

Before deciding to go to Tuscaloosa for college, Pope also got offers to play for the Vanderbilt Commodores, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, NC State Wolfpack, Auburn Tigers, Virginia Cavaliers, Tennessee Volunteers, and LSU Tigers among others.

Alabama football will kick off its 2023 season with a home game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sep. 2.