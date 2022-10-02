Alabama back to No. 1 after Georgia narrowly avoids upset

The Georgia Bulldogs were able to escape Missouri with a comeback victory on Saturday night, but that wasn’t enough to keep them on top of the AP Top 25 Poll. With the Alabama Crimson Tide beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26, it’s Nick Saban’s crew back on top.

The Crimson Tide started the season on top of the AP Top 25 but fell after almost losing to Texas earlier this season. Georgia’s hot start put them on top of the rankings, but Kirby Smart’s squad hasn’t been as sharp of late. The Bulldogs trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter at Mizzou but rallied to pull out a 26-22 win.

Alabama dominated Arkansas to start Saturday’s contest, running out to a 28-0 lead. The Razorbacks then scored 23 unanswered points to make things interesting, but the Crimson Tide responded by dominating the rest of the game to earn the 23-point victory.

Alabama did lose star quarterback Bryce Young to a shoulder injury in the win, but the hope is it’s not too serious and won’t derail the season. Even if Young misses time, though, backup Jalen Milroe impressed as a runner to the tune of 91 yards and a touchdown on six carries, with a 77-yard run to his name. Milroe also threw a touchdown pass in the first half as the Crimson Tide raced out to their big lead.

Filling out the top five of these rankings are Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson, who all stayed put after winning their games this weekend. Elsewhere, Kansas is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2009, coming in at No. 19.