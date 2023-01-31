Alabama football and Nick Saban can cross Washington coach Ryan Grubb’s name off of their list as the search for their new offensive coordinator heats up. Grubb, who reportedly emerged as a top OC target for the Crimson Tide- and who interviewed with Saban on Monday- informed the program that he has decided to remain with the Washington Huskies, sources told Christian Caple and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

Grubb has been in the coaching game since 2003, where he was an OC for Kingsley-Pierson High School in Iowa. He first earned the title of play-caller in 2019 with Fresno State.

Grubb has close ties to Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who first hired him as an offensive line coach at the University of Sioux Falls back in 2007.

The two also spent separate stints together at Eastern Michigan and Fresno State.

When DeBoer left the Bulldogs for the Washington job in 2021, he brought Grubb with him.

There’s clearly loyalty between the two coaches, ties that are evidently strong enough for Grubb to turn down a high-profile job such as the Alabama football OC.

But Ryan Grubb has a chance to do something special with the Huskies, who will get star quarterback Michael Penix Jr back for the 2023 season. Penix ranked second in the nation in passing yards this past season.

It’s no wonder that Saban and Alabama football expressed such interest in Grubb, who has shown he can not only author an explosive offense, but also get the best out of his quarterback.

It will be back to the drawing board for Saban, who also reportedly expressed interest in Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby.