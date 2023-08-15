The ‘Camback' is one of the greatest moments in college football history. Alabama football was dominating the Iron Bowl in 2010. Coming back from a 24-to-nothing deficit seemed impossible for any player to overcome. But, Cam Newton and the Auburn football program were a different breed. They shattered the spirits of Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide's secondary with consecutive first downs. Former Alabama football quarterback and now SEC analyst Greg McElroy outlined how this affected him for over a decade.

Nick Saban's Alabama football program has been one of the most dominant teams in the past decade and a half. Great recruits come year in and year out but they work well. This is because the legendary coach knows how to manage expectations, emotions, and egos. But, feelings after big game losses are once that he does not have major control over.

This is why Greg McElroy still felt the emotions of their loss to Cam Newton's Auburn football program during the 2010 Iron Bowl. The SEC Analyst and former Crimson Tide quarterback disclosed his long-time feelings, via The Sat Down South Podcast with Connor O'Gara.

“I’m kind of over it now. It took me probably 10 years though. If I’m going to be completely honest like it took me 10 years to not be bothered by how that game ultimately went,” he said about the effects of the loss. McElroy also added how the defeat sometimes still gets in his head, “Maybe not quite that long but it was a while. And it’s still painful, but there’s nothing that can be done about it now.”

