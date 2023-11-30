Alabama football got a big vote of confidence from NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe on a night game preview show recently.

The Alabama football team is soaking up the excitement and good vibes of last weekend's late game heroics vs. rival Auburn football.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide now has the unenviable, or some would say enviable, task of taking on the two-time defending NCAA champion Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

The latest bold predictions were revealed lately for the day's 4 pm ET contest. Saban talked candidly about emerging star QB Jalen Milroe's ‘transformation' with the program.

On Wednesday, ‘First Take' host Shannon Sharpe revealed his take on the latest College Football Playoff rankings, complete with a shocking take on Alabama football's national title chances in his eyes.

“I am going to say Georgia, Michigan, Oregon. I’m going Bama. I’m going Bama,” Sharpe said on the show ‘Night Cap With Unc and Ocho.' Roll Tide.

“I hate to say it, but I’m gonna say Roll Tide.”

Saturday's game is happening in Atlanta, Georgia, where the Tide has been wildly successful in the not-so-distant college football past.

The Tide finished first in the SEC West this season and will take on Kirby Smart's undefeated Bulldogs team.

Alabama's lone loss was to the Texas Longhorns in the second game of the season, and Saban's team has gotten progressively better since.

Milroe has thrown for 21 touchdowns against six interceptions this season. Jase McClellan leads Alabama football in rushing and Milroe has over 400 yards on the ground himself this season.

It's been a balanced attack for Alabama football, but Georgia boasts superstar talents Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey on offense among others.

The game will be televised on Saturday on CBS, the final broadcast game of the season for the network.