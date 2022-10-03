Jahmyr Gibbs’ reveals Alabama football’s mindset before Texas A&M revenge game

Jahmyr Gibbs wasn’t a member of the Alabama football team last year when they were handed a 41-38 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. However, Gibbs knows how important this Saturday’s rematch against the Aggies is to his teammates. The talented Tide halfback was asked about his teammates’ mindset heading into the game. Here’s what Gibbs had to say, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

“They definitely feel some kind of way about it," Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs on his teammates entering Texas A&M. He was at Ga. Tech last year when the Aggies beat Alabama. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 3, 2022

Jahmyr Gibbs said that his Alabama football teammates “definitely feel some kind of way about” the matchup vs. Texas A&M. And by “some type of way” Gibbs means that the Crimson Tide have likely circled this date on their calendars since last year.

They- and Alabama football head coach Nick Saban- certainly have plenty of bulletin board material. In May of 2021, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher was asked if it would take Saban retiring for him to get a win against his former peer, to which he replied, “We’re going to beat his a**.”

Which they did. Then, Saban started a firestorm when he accused Texas A&M of buying their recruits with NIL deals. Fisher then went on an all-out assault on the Alabama football, calling Saban a narcissist in a wild rant.

The two have since cleared the air, though the hostile feelings won’t be far from their minds when they take the field this Saturday. And apparently, the Alabama football players are also feeling such things for the Aggies.

Saturday’s game promises to be a tense one between these two schools. Jahmyr Gibbs is about to get a taste of the ‘Bama-A&M rivalry.