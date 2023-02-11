Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts received an epic hype video and message from Alabama football ahead of the Super Bowl, per the Alabama football Twitter account.

"It's not about where you came from, it's about where you're 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜." From two Crimson schools, good luck in the Super Bowl @JalenHurts! #BuiltByBama x #OUDNA x #FlyEaglesFlypic.twitter.com/HB4YqK572A — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) February 11, 2023

Jalen Hurts has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. He is in line for a massive payday from the Eagles as a result. Alabama football reminded Hurts about his journey and they clearly want to see him perform well in the biggest game of his life.

Hurts recently got brutally honest on his “tough time” at Alabama.

“I feel like I was going through a really tough time in college. Going through things that no one else was really going through. I knew that I was going through it for a reason, I really believe that. So that’s what I doubled down on. And I believe that faith without work is dead,” Hurts said.

There’s no question that Jalen Hurts will be mentally prepared for the Super Bowl. With that being said, overcoming the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will prove to be quite the challenge. Philadelphia will remain confident nonetheless, but it will require all hands on deck in order to get the job done versus the Chiefs.

Perhaps Alabama football’s video and message will give Jalen Hurts extra motivation ahead of the game. The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl projects to be a competitive affair throughout.