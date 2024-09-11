Alabama football has been missing one of their top offensive linemen so far this season, but it sounds like left tackle Kadyn Proctor will be back on the gridiron soon. Head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday that Proctor has been practicing and is “in a good spot”, according to Charlie Potter of On3 Sports.

“Kalen DeBoer on Kadyn Proctor: ‘He's been practicing and doing well. Doing a good job. … Is in a good spot here. Done a nice job here in the first two days of practice,'” Potter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Proctor, a former five-star recruit, was one of the top high school players in the country in the class of 2023 and flipped to Alabama football from his home state of Iowa on signing day. He made an immediate impact with the Crimson Tide last season, starting all 14 games at left tackle as a true freshman. After the season, the SEC coaches selected Proctor to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Having him back would certainly bolster the Alabama offensive line.

DeBoer also had one more injury update on Wednesday, and this one wasn't so promising. Wide receiver and punt returner Cole Adams looks like he's going to miss some time, according to Potter.

“Kalen DeBoer on Cole Adams: ‘He will probably be doubtful,'” Potter wrote on X. “But ‘I think he dodged a lot of bullets with how quickly he's gonna be coming back.'”

Adams hasn't been able to find his way into the starting wide receiver rotation, catching just one pass this season against South Florida. However, Alabama will miss him on special teams, as Adams had been working as the primary punt returner over the first two weeks. He has 42 yards on five punt returns so far this season.

Adams' diagnosis from DeBoer does sound fairly optimistic after the redshirt freshman suffered what appeared to be a serious arm injury, but it sounds like he shouldn't miss too much time.