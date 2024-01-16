Alabama football finds a new DC.

The Alabama Crimson Tide appear to have found a new defensive coordinator to help Kalen DeBoer run the show in Tuscaloosa, with Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reporting that Alabama football is welcoming South Alabama Jaguars head coach to the team to take care of the team's defense.

“South Alabama coach Kane Wommack leaving to become Alabama’s defensive coordinator, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by@ClowESPN. Bama coach Kalen DeBoer & Wommack worked together at Indiana in 2019.”

As mentioned by McMurphy, DeBoer and Wommack go way back, as they used to be part of the Indiana Hoosiers' think tank. DeBoer served as Hoosiers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019, while Wommack was Indiana's linebackers coach in 2018 and also filled in as defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020.

After his stint with the Hoosiers, Wommack took his talents to South Alabama, which he helped to back-to-back bowl game appearances in 2022 and 2023. He led the Jaguars to a 10-3 record — the best in program history — in his first year on the job. South Alabama took a step back in 2023 as the Jaguars went just 7-6, but they won the school's first-ever bowl game when the team beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles at the 68 Ventures Bowl.

South Alabama's defense was among the best in the nation on paper in 2023, ranking 23rd overall with just 21.3 points allowed per game and 10th with just 304.6 total yards surrendered per outing.

With the looming addition of Wommack to Alabama football, the Crimson Tide have the top roles on the coaching staff apparently set; DeBoer succeeds Nick Saban as the program's head coach while his former offensive coordinator in Washington, Ryan Grubb, is expected to become Alabama's offensive coordinator.