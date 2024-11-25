Alabama football fans are waiting to learn of the Crimson Tide's fate after Saturday's potentially back-breaking loss to Oklahoma, but the status of a star defensive player is already known. And it is not good. Deontae Lawson suffered a significant, season-ending leg injury versus the Sooners, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The junior linebacker exited the game and did not return, worrying an already irritable fan base. The worst-case scenario is now a reality. Lawson posted 76 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this year.

For a group that just put forth an abysmal offensive effort in Norman, losing an integral member of the defense is disastrous. Alabama might be able to sneak into the 12-team College Football Playoff, but that can only remain a possibility if it emerges victorious in the Iron Bowl this weekend. The loss of Lawson complicates the fulfillment of that mission.

Alabama football is out of sorts

Although Tuscaloosa braced itself for a transition period when Nick Saban retired, a thrilling win over Georgia back in September prematurely convinced Crimson Tide fans that the program was not going to miss a beat. Kalen DeBoer just incurred his third loss of the season, something that Bama has not experienced since 2010. The SEC is a gauntlet, but losses to both Vanderbilt and Oklahoma simply do not fly around these parts.

DeBoer's innovative offensive mind, which was showcased during Washington's fantastic 2023 campaign, is not working as expected lately. Jalen Milroe threw three interceptions against the Sooners, and teenage phenom Ryan Williams recorded just two catches for 37 yards. It is the head coach's job to neutralize an imposing Oklahoma defense and find a way to get his playmakers more involved.

Sufficient adjustments were not made, and now Alabama football is in danger of being omitted out of the expanded playoff picture. DeBoer had a full plate already, but it might shatter under the weight of the latest Deontae Lawson update. Thoughts and prayers are with the 21-year-old student-athlete.