The difference that we have seen between Jalen Milroe now and Jalen Milroe at the beginning of last Alabama football season is night and day. Milroe was benched at the beginning of last season, and he is now one of the best quarterbacks in college football. In fact, Milroe currently has the best odds to win the Heisman trophy. He has been sensational this year, and when he goes to the NFL, he should end up being a very high draft pick.

Mel Kiper Jr. is an NFL Draft expert, and he thinks that Jalen Milroe is one of the best QB prospects that there is right now. In fact, he thinks that Milroe can be the first QB taken when the draft rolls around in April.

“He’s still young, you talk about age right now,” Mel Kiper Jr. said during an episode of First Draft Podcast. “I mean these quarterbacks, they’re not 24. Jalen Milroe is still a young quarterback, 21 turns 22. Jalen Milroe to me, he’s right now going to be either QB 2 or QB 1 for me. I’m going to make that decision later tonight. By late April, I’d bet right now, by late April he will be the first quarterback off the board.”

If the college football world saw those comments one year ago, they would've been pretty surprised based on how Milroe was playing. He has come a long way, and he can now take the Alabama football team a long way.

Jalen Milroe's style can translate to the NFL

Mel Kiper Jr. also thinks that the style of some current NFL QBs is currently helping Jalen Milroe. A perfect example is Lamar Jackson, who like Milroe is very mobile and makes a ton of plays with his legs.

“It’s not a mystery anymore on how this skill set translates to the National Football League,” Kiper Jr. said. “We’ve always said well you gotta be this, you can’t be this because that’s college like. We’ve seen college like now in the NFL and it’s become very similar. So what works for Jalen Milroe, works for other quarterbacks how came out. Some dropped, Lamar Jackson went 32. I was texting a friend of mine in the NFL and said Jalen Milroe should thanks Lamar. Lamar Jackson is making Jalen Milroe a lot of money potentially.”

This style of play is not something that is going to hold Milroe back. We know that he can still make plays with his arm, and we definitely know how lethal he is with his legs. It adds a whole other dynamic to the game.

Jalen Milroe and Alabama will be back in action this Saturday against Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide and Commodores will kickoff from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee at 4:15 ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on the SEC Network, and the Crimson Tide are currently favored by 23 points.