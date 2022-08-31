Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer

Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated.

“He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for us last year, had an unfortunate injury that held him back. He would have probably been a starter here this year. I’m sure he’s probably going to do really well where he is there at Arkansas. He’s a great competitor and person. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

One has to wonder if Drew Sanders regrets his transfer decision following Nick Saban’s comments. Arkansas features a quality football program. But Alabama Football is a perennial championship contender. Sanders very well might have been a key cog to the ignition for the Crimson Tide in 2022.

His main reason for transferring was likely playing time. An injury led to playing time concerns for Sanders a season ago. However, he has already been announced as a starter for Arkansas Football.

Nevertheless, Alabama Football still features a tremendous all-around defense. Tide Illustrated reports that the Crimson Tide “currently boasts the nation’s most prolific pass-rushing duo.” So in the end, the loss of Sanders is not necessarily a devastating blow for Nick Saban and Alabama.

Alabama Football will play Arkansas Football later this season in a game Sanders probably has circled on his calendar. The Crimson Tide will likely be the favorites, but the Razorbacks are capable of pulling off an upset.