This season has looked different for Alabama football compared to what we are used to seeing. The Crimson Tide lost early in the season, they haven't been ranked in the AP top-10 since then and they also haven't had elite quarterback play this year. All of those things are not common for Nick Saban's Alabama teams. However, this team is looking better as the season goes on, especially QB Jalen Milroe. The Crimson Tide took on Arkansas football at home on Saturday, and while they did let the Razorbacks climb back into the game late, they did come away with the win to improve to 6-1 on the year. Alabama is also still undefeated in SEC play.

One interesting thing that happened at the end of the game occurred when Alabama football had already sealed the win. The Crimson Tide were putting the finishing touches on a 24-21 victory, but Nick Saban was still visibly angry on the sideline. He talked to reporters after the game and explained why he was so upset.

“I'll tell you like I told the team,” Nick Saban said according to an article from tuscaloosanews.com. “It's great to win, it's great to be where we are in the SEC relative to how we progressed. But there's a difference between beating the other team and winning the game. And, you know, we played pretty well in the game up to 24-6, which was about halfway through the third quarter. And then we didn't finish. We got penalties … Not executing, not hitting on all cylinders letting the other team get back in the game … Hopefully we can learn how to beat the other team. Not just win the game. But beat the other team.”

If there's one thing to know about Saban, it's that he is a perfectionist. That's why he's one of the best college football coaches of all time. He demands excellence on every single snap, no matter what is happening in the game. If this Alabama team is going to win out and find a way into the College Football Playoff, they will have to play better than they did against Arkansas, and that is why Saban was so angry.