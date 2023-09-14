Alabama football head coach Nick Saban might be 71 years old, but he has no plans on calling it quits anytime soon.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday, Saban addressed the “laughable” retirement rumors that he says began about five years ago:

“It's kind of laughable but first I'm gonna ask you when's the first time you heard I was gonna retire it was about five years ago. I love what I'm doing I'm focused on the challenge and I've always said you know I don't wanna ride the program down I don't wanna do this if I can't do it anymore but I feel great right now, I love it, we got lots of challenges ahead and I'm looking forward to it, we're all in.”

There are no signs of Saban slowing down. He's still one of the greatest coaches in college football and continues to recruit the best talent across the nation each and every year. Probably one of the reasons people have started to talk about him potentially retiring is due to the fact that Bama isn't the same dominant force of the past. I mean, they did miss out on the CFP Playoff last season and haven't won a national championship since 2020.

But, Nick Saban will just use the criticism as motivation to get the Tide back to where they belong. Alabama is looking to bounce back this weekend against South Florida after an upset loss to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. If the Playoff is going to be a reality, Saban and Co. can't afford to slip up again.