Nick Saban hilariously trolled, booed by Texas fans ahead of Alabama Week 2 clash

The Texas Longhorns are preparing to take on the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Week 2. It is a highly anticipated matchup that projects the Crimson Tide to win by a large margin. However, Texas may have some upset potential at home against Nick Saban’s squad. Texas football fans are doing their best to get in Alabama’s head before the game. Many of the Longhorns’ faithful taunted Saban ahead of the big game.

But how dry was the brisket? pic.twitter.com/9JCg7PvdCL — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2022

Nick Saban was unsurprisingly hit with a plethora of boo’s when he arrived at the stadium.

Nick Saban has arrived. pic.twitter.com/0IR3M55nzt — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 10, 2022

All of these reactions are part of what makes college football amazing. But will any of their actions faze Saban? The answer is no, as the Alabama football head coach has heard it all at this point.

The Crimson Tide have championship aspirations this season. They fell just short in the championship game last year against the Georgia Bulldogs. As a result of that loss, Alabama is going to take every single game even more seriously in 2022. They don’t want to allow other teams to even think about an upset. Nick Saban has the Crimson Tide prepared for success without question.

With all of that being said, Alabama is favored to win by almost 3 touchdowns. Covering that spread in Texas will be a challenge given the football climate at the stadium. It should be a competitive game that may be closer than anticipated. And the Longhorns fans will continue doing all they can to get in Nick Saban’s head during the game.