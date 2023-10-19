Alabama football is not quite the juggernaut it used to be in the college football world, but Nick Saban's team still has a target on its back each and every week. This week offers another tough matchup for Alabama as the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide hosts the 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Saban wants his team to play a little more loose against Tennessee this week after sensing some anxiety from players in last year's contest between the two SEC schools.

“I think the big thing for our guys is we have played well when we’re a little bit upset and have an edge to us, and that’s something we need to go in this game with,” Saban said during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I thought we played the game last year with a lot of anxiety. There was a lot on the line. A lot of guys put a lot of pressure on themselves. We don’t really want to go there. We want to keep an edge about how we compete, how we focus, how we play because the way they play challenges you to do that.”

Last year's game featured 101 total points and three lead changes in the fourth quarter as Tennessee triumphed 52-49 for its first win over Alabama since 2006. It was Alabama football's first loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide enter this year's contest with a 6-1 record, while the Volunteers are 5-1. Alabama's non-conference loss to Texas keeps them atop the SEC West standings, but Tennessee will be a big test for Nick Saban's squad.