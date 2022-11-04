Alabama football’s Nick Saban reveals message to Brian Kelly before LSU hire

Alabama football legendary head coach Nick Saban reportedly gave Brian Kelly advice prior to Kelly taking over coaching duties for LSU football, per on3.com. Saban recently revealed what he told Kelly.

“Not to divulge anything that I talked to anybody else about, but LSU is–you know the people have great passion there,”Saban said. “It’s a really good football job in every way. You’ve got a lot of really good players in the state and you’ve got great support and great passion. And he’d done a really great job of creating the sort of intangibles that you need to have to have a really good team. So, I’ve always thought LSU is a special place because of the passion and the people and the commitment they have to a standard of excellence.”

Brian Kelly had called Nick Saban to get his advice on potentially leaving Notre Dame. In the end, LSU may need to thank Saban for his kind words about the program.

Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide will take on Brian Kelly’s Tigers this weekend in what projects to be a competitive affair. Kelly recently used Saban’s birthday as an opportunity to butter him up ahead of the Alabama-LSU clash.

“It’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want to wish him a happy birthday … maybe that’ll soften things up,” Kelly said.

Alabama enters the game sporting a 7-1 record, while LSU is 6-2. Although Saban and Kelly have an off-field relationship, they will do everything it takes to lead their teams to victory on Saturday.