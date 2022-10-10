Nick Saban speaks out on Hendon Hooker, Tennessee ahead of top-10 clash

Alabama football will face one of their first real tests of the season so far when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend. Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had some things to say about their opponent, including a ton of praise for opposing QB Hendon Hooker.

Via Jeremy Bryant:

“Hooker is one of the best passers in the country but has the ability to extend plays with his feet… we’ve got to get ourselves right to play them and that defense.”

Saban also went on to discuss how the Tide cannot take the Vols for granted, who have an “explosive offense.” Via SI:

“Nick Saban says Tennessee possibly has the most explosive offense in the country. “This is a really, really good team, and a real challenge for us.”

Alabama and Tennessee are both unbeaten so far, much in part to their offenses. But, it’s still unknown if reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young will play on Saturday as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Saban also gave an update on his signal-caller:

“Saban says Bryce Young is getting reevaluated by the doctors today, and they’re hoping to get him ready to play this week, but it depends on how the week progresses.”

Bama barely beat Texas A&M over the weekend with Jalen Milroe leading the offense. There is no question the Vols are going to be a much tougher task and having Young back in the mix would do wonders for Nick Saban.

The Tide defense also needs to find a way to slow down Hooker, who has completed 70% of his throws and is one of the most accurate signal-callers in the nation. Will Anderson Jr and Co. will have their hands full.

Saturday can’t come soon enough for CFB fans.