Alabama football coach Nick Saban and his team have a huge game against No. 11 Texas Saturday night. The Crimson Tide, who are the third-ranked team in the country, are expected to win but the Longhorns have former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as coach and a very talented roster.

Before the game, Saban had his team watch The Equalizer 3, which stars actor Denzel Washington, he said on College GameDay. Here is what he said about his team's experience with the movie, via On3:

“The point of The Equalizer was to relax them, but there was a little tension involved in the movie, I must say that,” Saban said.

Alabama football is widely expected to compete for an SEC Championship and maybe even a national title in 2023. However, the Crimson Tide — who have won six national championships since 2009 — are viewed as the second-best team in their conference since Georgia football has won back-to-back national championships.

It will take more from the Bulldogs to fully claim they have dethroned Alabama as the best team in the SEC and in the country. Still, Alabama football has to prove it is still the dynasty in the sport and Saturday's game against the Longhorns will go a long way in determining the outcome of their season.

In 2022, Alabama football, which had former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and 2023 NFL Draft top pick Bryce Young at quarterback, defeated Texas narrowly on the road, 20-19. The Longhorns, who are Big 12 title favorites, will be in the SEC next season and will compete against Alabama for years to come.

Can Denzel Washington's character, Robert McCall, calm the Crimson Tide enough before they play Texas?