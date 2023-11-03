Alabama football HC Nick Saban has a busted blood vessel in his eye, and he apparently got it from yelling too much.

After suffering an early season loss to Texas, Alabama football has come back strong and they haven't lost a game since. The Crimson Tide have rattled off six wins in a row since that early season loss, and they are now 7-1 on the year and ranked #8 in the country. When they went down to the Longhorns, some people began questioning this Alabama team and wondering if Nick Saban's dynasty run could be over. However, he's one of the best coaches in college football history, and he can never be counted out. He's done a great job of getting this team back on track.

One of the reasons that Nick Saban is among the best coaches ever is because of his passion. When you watch an Alabama football game, you see it every time. He cares, and he's always coaching, no matter the score and no matter how much time is left. Saban has passion, and his passion actually recently gave him a busted blood vessel in his eye.

Saban saw the Alabama team doctor after a recent game, and he was told what the cause was of this minor issue.

“You got it from yelling,” The doctor said, per Saban, according to an article from Tuscaloosa News. “There's nothing wrong with you. You just got it from yelling. You busted a blood vessel in your eye from yelling too much.”

If you've ever watched Saban coach Alabama, this doesn't surprise you. The issue isn't anything to be concerned about, but it doesn't look great.

“It does look bad,” Saban said. “It looks like I've been in a gang fight and my gang didn't show.”

These kinds of things can happen to a person that yells as much as Saban. At the end of the day, however, he was just doing his job while Alabama took on Mississippi State.

“Miss Terry told me if we’re not playing good, get on their butt,” Saban said after the game against Mississippi State. “So I was just doing what I was told.”

That passion and yelling is likely going to come out a lot this weekend. The Crimson Tide are taking on #14 LSU football, and it should be a fantastic matchup. Alabama lost to the Tigers last season, and they are hungry for revenge. Neither team can afford a loss here, and whoever wins will be in the drivers seat in the SEC West. That game will kickoff at 6:45 ET on Saturday from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and it will be airing on CBS.