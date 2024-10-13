Alabama football fought through rumblings of concern in the national media and an injury to Domani Jackson to secure a thrilling win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. While it wasn't exactly an encouraging performance, the Crimson Tide were able to get back in the win column after last week's shocking road loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, one that had fans already doubting whether newly minted head coach Kalen DeBoer would be able to carry the torch that Nick Saban left behind.

One person who is still very skeptical of that idea is ESPN college football insider Paul Finebaum, who recently took to the Matt Berrie Show to relay his concerns, via Dan Morrison of On3 Sports.

“There is an endless list of those but, to me, it’s probably DeBoer,” Paul Finebaum said. “And I don’t mean costing himself a job. I’m just saying if you’re looking at Kalen DeBoer as a stock price, before the season it’s sky high, it shoots. Literally, they had to stop trading on Kalen DeBoer, to go Wall Street on you, at midnight two weeks ago. Now, it’s like on the penny stocks market.”

Can Alabama football get back on track?

It's been quite a long time since Alabama football has played ten consecutive quarters of football as they have since halftime of the Georgia game two weeks ago.

While the Tide do sit at 5-1 and still have all of their playoff hopes and dreams sitting in front of them, Alabama has not at all looked like the juggernaut fans had hoped they would see this year, a fact that believes has fans already skeptical of DeBoer's long term potential with the program.

“He literally is turning Alabama fans off…I think it is [that bad],” Finebaum said.

On Saturday, Alabama once again struggled to contain the rushing attack for large portions of the game, giving fans a flashback to what they witnessed in the loss to Vanderbilt a week ago.

It was also a quiet game for wide receiver Ryan Williams, who has quickly become a national sensation at the age of 17 years old but was largely held in check by the South Carolina defense.

In any case, Alabama will next take the field for arguably their second toughest game of the season on the road vs the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. That game is slated to kick off at 3:30 PM ET on ABC.