New Ole Miss football defensive coordinator Pete Golding spent five seasons with the Alabama football program under Nick Saban, and he recently cited family reasons as to why he made the join Lane Kiffin's staff.

“I think you get so locked into a career and you get focused on the next step,” Pete Golding said, via Patrick Dowd of TDAlabamamag.com. “… When you're married and you got three kids, sometimes you lose the value of what you're really about. Having won national championships and a lot of SEC championships and all of that, I still wanted to go somewhere my family could be more involved.”

Golding also said that he believes he can elevate the Ole Miss football program, saying that he believes Lane Kiffin's team is close to becoming consistently elite.

“When you can go somewhere that's already had success, that I think is very close to being elite year-in and year-out, and feel like you can have an impact and you can help that, especially on your side of the ball, while still being somewhere that your wife wants to be, and still do what you love to do, I think that's special.”

Ole Miss went 8-5 last season, and went 4-4 in SEC play. With the way that Golding is speaking, it appears he believes that Ole Miss could be come a contender in the SEC. If that is possible for the program, they could have a chance at making the College Football Playoff in the next couple of years, especially with it expanding.