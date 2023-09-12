A day after video surfaced from Alabama football's loss to Texas showing alleged Crimson Tide fans yelling racist and homophobic remarks at Texas players, the University of Alabama released a statement condemning the actions of the fans.

“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night,” the school said in a statement, via Caleb Yum. “To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect toward others.”

Alabama football suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Texas, losing in front of its home fans for the first time since 2019. The way the fans responded is not how any fanbase wants to be known. The university did not say whether or not it will be investigating the manner, but surely something should be done to punish those heard in the video.

No player or coach from the Texas football program nor the university has publicly commented since the video surfaced. A mother of a Texas player did offer her viewpoint from the stands, where she said the parents “went through this all night.” It is unclear whether Texas will urge an investigation as well.

It was a memorable win for Texas that is being slightly overshadowed by this unfortunate behavior displayed by presumed Alabama football fans. All in all, it's a bad look for Alabama and its fanbase.