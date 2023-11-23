Ahead of the Iron Bowl game against Auburn football, it’s time to release our Alabama football game predictions.

In what will be their 88th meeting, Alabama football will take on their most heated rival, Auburn, in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide is currently on a three-game winning streak but has suffered its last two losses in the series when the game has shifted to Jordan-Hare Stadium, which is where the game will be on Saturday.

Of course, with the Iron Bowl, it's impossible to tell how this game will play out, no matter the records of each team. We've seen this game end in some of the craziest ways, where the surprising victor has all but ruined the season of their opponent. So, while on paper it's a 10-1 Alabama who has won nine straight with wins over three ranked opponents against a 6-5 Auburn team that lost to New Mexico State 31-10 last weekend, don't let that fool you. Anything can happen in this game as it has so many times before.

Nick Saban and Alabama football still have a lot to play for; however, with College Football Playoff aspirations still technically alive, given that a lot goes their way outside of their own work. But Hugh Freeze and Auburn would love to be the final spoilers to the Crimson Tide's season. With that said, let's get into some Alabama football bold predictions for the Iron Bowl game against Auburn.

Auburn football scores first in the Iron Bowl

Hugh Freeze is going to have to pull out his best in this game as a coach, hoping his players can execute. Surely, he'll have some sort of trickery up his sleeve, pulling out all the stops to gain whatever advantage he can against Alabama. Don't be surprised if you see an on-side kick or maybe a fake punt early in the game from the Tigers, being aggressive to get an early lead.

Alabama's offensive line protects Jalen Milroe, holding Auburn to one sack or less

It's no secret that one of the biggest weaknesses to Alabama this season has been their offensive line that has allowed Jalen Milroe to get sacked 33 times, best for 118th in the country. Over the last three games, Jalen Milroe has only been sacked three times. However, Auburn is coming as the 38th best team in the country in team sacks with 27.

Jalen Milroe throws three touchdowns to Jermaine Burton, who also has over 100 receiving yards

Milroe has made drastic improvements in his game as the season has progressed. He's cut down on his turnovers while getting the ball down field effectively when asked due to his great accuracy with the deep ball. Jermaine Burton has been one of his favorite targets this season, connecting on multiple passes of 40 yards-plus. They should connect some more in the Iron Bowl, in what will be Milroe's first start in the historied game.

Alabama football wins the Iron Bowl for the third consecutive time

Again, this one is so tough to say that it could end up being lopsided, but that's very likely the case. If this were the Alabama football team from the first part of the season, the one that struggled with South Florida, then maybe I'd say it would be close for the whole game. But this is a very much improved Alabama team now that still has their sights on making the playoff. It could stay close for three quarters, but by the fourth, Alabama will take over and win by two scores in the end.