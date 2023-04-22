Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The 2023 Alabama football spring game gives Crimson Tide fans their first chance to watch a preview of what the roster will look like next year. The Alabama football program is coming off one of its most disappointing campaigns of the Nick Saban era, though it was a season that most teams would’ve deemed a significant success.

Alabama blew out Kansas State 45-20 in the 2022 Sugar Bowl to conclude an 11-2 season. It marked just the second time since the College Football Playoffs started in the 2014-2015 season that the Crimson Tide weren’t part of the CFP. Star quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson are headed for the NFL Draft and are no longer part of the Alabama roster. Fans can watch their replacements and more in the 2023 Alabama football spring game.

Alabama Football Spring Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch: SEC Network+

What To Watch In Alabama Football Spring Game

Alabama football fans might be most interested in watching who is under center for the Crimson Tide. Young arguably gave the Crimson Tide the best player in college football over the last two years. A pair of unproven quarterbacks will take snaps in the 2023 Alabama spring game, looking to fill the shoes of the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson are in contention to be Alabama’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Both players saw the field last season. Milroe is more of a known commodity. The redshirt sophomore started in the Crimson Tide’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 8. With Young nursing a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, Milroe completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Milroe also had 81 yards on 17 carries.

Simpson attempted just five passes in the 2022 season. Saban has praised the redshirt freshman this spring.

Alabama is also going to have a new top running back. Jahmyr Gibbs is headed for the NFL Draft after leading the Crimson Tide with 926 yards on 5.8 yards per carry. Alabama has plenty of depth at the position. Jase McClellan will be in action during the spring game. McClellan had 655 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per attempt to go along with seven touchdowns. Roydell Williams gives Alabama another option in the backfield.

The secondary is another key area that Alabama football fans will be watching intently in the spring game. Brian Branch leads the list of Crimson Tide defensive backs who are headed for the pros. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is returning for his junior season. McKinstry was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2022.

Dallas Turner was second on the team with four sacks a season ago. The returning linebacker won’t play in the Alabama football spring game. Turner is recovering from offseason surgery.

It isn’t just the Alabama roster that has undergone major changes. Saban has a pair of new coordinators for the 2023 season. Tommy Rees left Notre Dame to become the Alabama offensive coordinator. Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is back in Tuscaloosa for his third stint with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama scored 41.1 points per game last season. It was good for fourth in the FBS. Alabama’s defense gave up 18.0 points per game, tied for ninth in the country.

Saban is entering his 17th season as Alabama’s head coach. The 71-year-old has won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and led the team to nine national championship games.