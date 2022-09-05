Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave a rather snide response to a reporter who asked about the difficulty of playing against a Texas Longhorns team led by their former OC Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian served as Alabama football’s offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020, so there’s a lot of familiarity there. With that said, it is only natural to question whether this could be a factor in the Crimson Tide’s meeting with the Longhorns this Saturday.

Saban, however, emphasized that such talks are exaggerated. After all, at the end of the day, it is how you execute that matters.

“We’ve played several teams now that kinda know us. But you act like we don’t know them,” the Alabama football coach said. “So just because somebody knows you when they play you doesn’t mean they are gonna beat you, and just because you know them when you play them doesn’t mean you’re gonna beat them either. It kinda comes down to how you execute.”

To be fair to Nick Saban, he definitely makes a great point. While the concerns are warranted, it’s not like the Crimson Tide are not aware of how Steve Sarkisian operates. If anything, it can be said that both sides know each other pretty well.

Whatever the case may be, though, the Alabama versus Texas game on Saturday is brewing to be an exciting showdown. The Crimson Tide are coming off an incredible 55-0 win over Utah State, while the Longhorns just beat LA-Monroe to the tune of a 52-10 drubbing.

Nick Saban addresses 11am Kickoff and familiarity with Steve Sarkisian Full Presser here👇https://t.co/nPQCQ7jQbE pic.twitter.com/GzFNZ9BY2U — BamaInsider.com 🥋 (@bamainsider) September 5, 2022