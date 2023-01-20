The Alabama Crimson Tide earned a commitment from ex-Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall in the football transfer portal, the junior announced in an Instagram post Thursday. He became one of eight Georgia players to enter the portal since the team won the National Championship.

“I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessings he has bestowed upon me.” Marshall wrote. “Without him I am nothing. Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Smart, his staff, and the entire University of Georgia for supporting me these last three years.

“It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of during my time at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama.”

The inside linebacker earned 19 tackles, 11 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections and an interception for Georgia football last season, according to the team’s website. He earned 3.5 of his tackles for loss, along with one sack, during a four-game stretch against Southeastern Conference opponents in November, earning 12 total yards lost against Tennessee, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

A former four-star linebacker from Homerville, Georgia, Trezmen Marshall originally passed up an offer from Alabama when he enrolled with a Bulldogs team that was fresh off a loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide sent now-Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and now-Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to recruit the four-star composite linebacker, according to 247Sports.

The Crimson Tide earned multiple defensive commitments in the 2023 class, including four-star linebacker Justin Jefferson from Pearl River Community College in Memphis, Tennessee. Alabama holds the top recruiting class in the country and rank 62nd in overall football transfer portal rating.