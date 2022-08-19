Alabama star looking to Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones for inspiration

As has been the case for quite a while, the Alabama Crimson Tide are once again stacked with quality depth at the running back position. Even as the reigning SEC champions lost Brian Robinson Jr. to the NFL Draft, they will have Jahmyr Gibbs to rely on for the 2022 season.

Following a two-season run at Georgia Tech, Gibbs decided to transfer to the Crimson Tide for the 2022 campaign. Gibbs, who was ranked at 76th overall in 247Sports composite rankings for the 2020 class, did garner interest from Alabama during his recruiting process, but he elected to remain in his home state by committing to the Yellow Jackets.

There is much anticipation for just what Gibbs will bring to Alabama’s high-octane offensive attack. Among them, as he touched on during a press conference on Thursday when asked on what his biggest strength is, Gibbs is looking to add another dimension to the offense by mirroring his game off of three of the most versatile running backs in the NFL today.

“I would say biggest strength is probably catching out the backfield,” Gibbs said

“That’s what the NFL likes, so I try to do my best to model my game after Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, players like that can catch out the backfield.”

In his final campaign at Georgia Tech, Gibbs did showcase his ability to be a reliable pass-catcher, as he posted career highs in both receptions (35) and receiving yards (465).

Gibbs is set to open up his run at Alabama in its upcoming season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3.