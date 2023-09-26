Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. issued a statement about the Hornet player who punched a Florida A&M security guard via the SWAC Weekly Coaches Call. Robinson condemned the action of the player, identified as Jacob Freeman,, and offered a brief update.

“The incident that the kid had was unfortunate, and he was 100 percent to blame. We can’t have that. It is a bad representation of himself, Alabama State, and the SWAC conference. He understands that incidents like that are a mistake, but you still have to suffer the consequences. That’s how life goes. He understands that, and he’s remorseful, but at the same time, he has to go through the process of his actions.”

A video that circulated on social media showed Freeman assaulting the security guard after getting into a verbal altercation with a Florida A&M student in the stands. The security guard pushed him away to deny him access to the stands. Freeman then punched the security guard and was pulled back by other Hornet players. Robinson was subsequently arrested and charged with causing bodily harm. He was released shortly after but was suspended indefinitely from the team.

Alabama State University Athletics Director Dr. Jason Cable issued a statement about the incident early Sunday morning that said, “We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”

Eddie Robinson Jr. and his Alabama State Hornets team head back home to face the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday at 6 PM EST.