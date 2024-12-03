ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Alabama and North Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-North Carolina prediction and pick.

In a thrilling SEC/ACC Challenge clash, #10 Alabama travels to Chapel Hill to face #20 North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Crimson Tide, led by potential All-American Mark Sears (16.0 ppg), bring a dynamic offensive attack that has already notched impressive wins against Illinois and Houston. North Carolina seeks redemption after recent defensive struggles, hoping to leverage home court advantage. Both teams boast high-scoring potential, with Alabama's run-and-gun style facing off against UNC's offensive firepower. With both squads hungry to prove themselves, expect a high-octane battle that could come down to the final possession.

Here are the Alabama-North Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Alabama: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

North Carolina: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122 (-110)

Over: 176.5 (-110)

Under: 176.5 (-110)

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Alabama Crimson Tide are poised to upset the North Carolina Tar Heels in their highly anticipated SEC/ACC Challenge matchup on Wednesday. Coach Nate Oats' squad has already proven their mettle with impressive victories over Illinois and Houston, showcasing their ability to compete with top-tier programs. The Crimson Tide's high-octane offense, averaging a 12th-ranked 88.6 points per game, will be a formidable challenge for North Carolina's defense, which has struggled recently, allowing 90 or more points in three games this season. Led by potential All-American Mark Sears, who's averaging 16.0 points per game, Alabama's dynamic attack features multiple scoring threats that can exploit the Tar Heels' vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, Alabama's experience in high-pressure situations will be crucial in the hostile environment of the Dean E. Smith Center. The Crimson Tide's resilience was evident in their thrilling 89-87 victory over North Carolina in last season's Sweet 16, where they overcame an eight-point halftime deficit. Grant Nelson, who exploded for 24 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks in that game, could be the X-factor again. Additionally, Alabama's proficiency from beyond the arc, averaging 9.8 three-pointers per game, will stretch North Carolina's defense and create opportunities for drives and cuts. With the Tar Heels still adjusting to new faces in their frontcourt and showing defensive inconsistencies, Alabama's run-and-gun style is primed to capitalize and secure a statement road win.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels are primed to defend their home court against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Wednesday's SEC/ACC Challenge showdown. UNC's formidable home-court advantage at the Dean E. Smith Center, where they boast an impressive 84.5% win percentage over 37 seasons, will be a significant factor. The Tar Heels' passionate fan base, which has led the nation in average attendance for two consecutive seasons with over 20,000 fans per game, creates an electric atmosphere that can rattle even the most composed opponents. Alabama's inexperience in true road games this season, having lost their only away contest at Purdue, further tilts the scales in North Carolina's favor.

Offensively, the Tar Heels are led by the dynamic duo of RJ Davis and Elliott Cadeau, who combine for 32.8 points per game this season. These two provide UNC with a balanced attack that can exploit Alabama's defensive vulnerabilities. The Crimson Tide's run-and-gun style may backfire in the hostile environment of Chapel Hill, where the Tar Heels' improved defensive focus since their Maui Invitational struggles could prove decisive. With the home crowd behind them and a hunger to avenge last season's Sweet 16 loss to Alabama, expect North Carolina to emerge victorious in a high-scoring affair.

Final Alabama-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated SEC/ACC Challenge matchup, #10 Alabama travels to Chapel Hill to face #20 North Carolina in what promises to be an offensive showcase. The Crimson Tide's high-octane offense, averaging a nation-leading 90.7 points per game, will test the Tar Heels' defensive resolve. Alabama's Mark Sears (16.0 ppg) and Grant Nelson (13.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg) lead a potent attack that has already notched impressive wins against Illinois and Houston. However, North Carolina's home-court advantage at the Dean E. Smith Center, where they boast an 84.5% win percentage, could be a decisive factor. The Tar Heels' dynamic duo of RJ Davis and Elliott Cadeau will look to exploit Alabama's defensive vulnerabilities. While Alabama's run-and-gun style has been effective, their inexperience in true road games this season may prove challenging in the hostile Chapel Hill environment as North Carolina rights the ship getting back on track in a closely contested matchup against Alabama covering the spread at home.

Final Alabama-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -1.5 (-112), Over 176.5 (-110)