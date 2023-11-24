The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Alabama-Duke prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Entering play with the 17th-overall ranking in all of college football, the Crimson Tide are a perfect 4-0 and are fresh off of a 31-point thrashing against Mercer last Friday. With a high-scoring offense under their belts and an all-around solid squad, this Alabama crew is dangerous, to say the least!

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Texas A&M Aggies two weeks ago today in a seven-point defeat, but this is a team that still has some pieces to be a formidable force in 2023-2024. Since the loss, the Buckeyes have reeled off back-to-back wins and look to be back on track since the lone loss.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Ohio State Odds

Alabama: -6.5 (-110)

Ohio State: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Ohio State

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

While it is well-known how electrifying this offensive attack can be when clicking on all cylinders, this kind of efficiency on offense hasn't been seen in Tuscaloosa in quite some time.

On paper, Alabama has outscored their opponents 407-266 in four of their contests and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. Indeed, the most lethal part of this offense happens to come in the form of their three-point shooting as it seems like Alabama just can't miss from beyond the arc. Overall, the Crimson Tide have been blistering hot from deep with a 48.9% mark which leads the nation by a considerable margin. Without a doubt, if the Crimson Tide bring their hot shooting hands into Friday night's contest, then it could be game over for the Buckeyes.

With the winner of this contest going up against either Oregon or Santa Clara on Saturday, expect Alabama to get some stops on the defensive side of the ball as well. Overall, ‘Bama also possesses a top-25 defense in regards to their efficiency and they specialize in wreaking havoc in the turnover department. Alas, a large ingredient for success en route to a spread-covering win will depend on whether or not the Crimson Tide can increase their possessions by coming up with giveaways against the Buckeyes offense.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread

With tonight's action serving as the first road game of the scheduled slate, the Ohio State Buckeyes are more than ready to get another crack at a ranked opponent. As a whole, the biggest strength of this Ohio State squad is a fairly balanced scoring attack that is recently coming off a 73-56 win over Western Michigan in which they had five players that scored in double figures throughout the contest. Once again, they will need this type of balance to overcome an Alabama that can put up points on the scoreboard in a hurry.

Not to mention, but the Buckeyes are still trying to find ways to replace the monstrous production that was gone when superstar Brandon Miller went number two run last year's NBA Draft. With the absence of Miller, the Buckeyes have turned to the transfer portal to bring in more talent to this roster. As a result, former OSU brought in former Hostra guard Aaron Estrada and North Dakota State guard/forward Grant Nelson. Make sure to keep a tab on their two names as they both could end up having a big say on how this matchup turns out.

All in all, covering the spread will be all for not if the Buckeyes don't take advantage of already playing a tough-ranked team in Texas A&M. Thus far, Alabama has not really played anyone that has given them a true test, and because of that, the Buckeyes may be more battle-tested for this ball game. If this one comes down to the wire, don't be alarmed if Ohio State digs deep into past experiences to persevere over Alabama.

Final Alabama-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Clearly, both Alabama and Ohio State have tremendous talent on their rosters and the future is extremely bright for each program. Still, the Crimson Tide will not be beaten until they start missing some shots and they are also not to be messed with defensively either. Until proven otherwise, side with Alabama to get the job done in this early-season tournament clash.

Final Alabama-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Alabama -6.5 (-110)