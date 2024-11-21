ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Alabama-Oklahoma predictions and a pick.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have not rolled through this 2024 college football season, but they responded well when they hit maximum turbulence. It looked very dark and grim for Alabama after losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee in October. The Tide had two losses and had no margin for error in their pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth. They were a wobbly, creaky team with lots of weaknesses and flaws, and they had to straighten things out immediately if they wanted to rescue their season. Someway, somehow, they have managed to do that. Their big breakthrough was a wipeout of LSU on the road in Baton Rouge. They spent time during the off week before the LSU game ironing out their rough edges, and their work paid off. The offense, which looked so pedestrian and punchless in the loss to Tennessee, got back on track. Jalen Milroe looked once again like the quarterback who began to figure things out late last season under Nick Saban. New coach Kalen DeBoer had success with Milroe early in the season, chiefly in wins over Wisconsin and Georgia. DeBoer and Milroe lost the plot against Tennessee, but they recovered against LSU.

Alabama now faces a situation where wins over Oklahoma and Auburn will put the Crimson Tide in position to make the College Football Playoff. One month ago, it didn't seem that the Tide would be in this position, but now they have restored order and will be heavily favored to be where they always expect to be in December: competing for a national championship.

On the other side of this matchup is Oklahoma. The Sooners won 10 games last season and hoped this meeting with Alabama would be a College Football Playoff play-in game on both sides of the matchup, not just one. Instead, Oklahoma hasn't even attained bowl eligibility and will have to pull off an upset here just to qualify for a postseason game. Given that Oklahoma visits LSU next week, the Sooners' odds of making a bowl game are low. That will turn up the heat on head coach Brent Venables, who must hire a good offensive coordinator who can get this team's offense back on track. OU's offense has been a disaster in 2024. Play-callers and quarterbacks have both fallen short, squandering a typically strong Venables defense which has held up its end of the bargain but has not received any help.

Alabama-Oklahoma Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2018. Alabama won, 45-34.

Overall Series: Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 3-2-1.

Here are the Alabama-Oklahoma College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Alabama-Oklahoma Odds

Alabama: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -610

Oklahoma: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +440

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Alabama vs Oklahoma

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oklahoma offense is so bad that Alabama's less-than-great defense is not going to be significantly threatened. Oklahoma's defense is good, but with no help from the OU offense, the dam will break at some point in this game. Alabama might not score a ton of points, but it won't allow very many. The final for this game could be something like 27-10 or 31-13, enough for Alabama to cover the spread even if the Tide's offense is not on top of its game.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners are desperate. They're playing at home and at night. They have to win this game to clinch a bowl bid. Their defense is strong. If they force a few Bama turnovers, which seems entirely possible, they can cover the spread of nearly two whole touchdowns. OU might not win outright, but it can make the score 23-13 or 27-16, enough to cover.

Final Alabama-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

The OU offense is so bad that we think Alabama will run away with this game. Take Alabama.

Final Alabama-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Alabama -13.5