The Thursday night slate in women's college basketball features a few big games, and this is the biggest of them all. SEC basketball is having a phenomenal season, and we are not just talking about the men. SEC women's basketball is hugely successful right now, with six teams in the conference having no more than one loss and positioning themselves as real contenders for the Sweet 16 at minimum, hopefully for the 2025 Women's Final Four this coming April in Tampa. Alabama and Texas are two of those teams with no more than one loss. Both squads are 15-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC entering this game. It's a huge SEC basketball game on a night when a College Football Playoff semifinal game will be played.

Texas is the old-money power in this game. The Longhorns won the 1986 NCAA national championship and have revived themselves under current head coach Vic Schaefer, who guided Mississippi State to the national title game several years ago and has established himself as one of the best coaches in the sport. Texas, under Schaefer, reached the Elite Eight last season but lost to North Carolina State in the regional final. The Longhorns want to take the next step in their evolution as a program under Schaefer. Winning the SEC championship would give Texas a strong chance of becoming a No. 1 seed once again in the Women's NCAA Tournament. Texas was a top seed last season, and the Longhorns are currently ranked No. 5 in the nation. Beating a 15-1 Alabama team would move the needle in the right direction as the Longhorns try to give themselves the best possible chance of making their way to Tampa for college basketball's biggest weekend.

Alabama is trying to prove a point. Coach Kristy Curry, who came aboard in 2013, needed several years to figure out how to put together a winning roster and a successful formula in Tuscaloosa. Alabama women's basketball had not made the NCAA Tournament in the 21st century when Curry took over as head coach more than a decade ago. She failed to make the Big Dance in each of her first six seasons on the job. However, the administration was patient with her, and in 2021, Alabama returned to the NCAA Tournament. It has made it back to March Madness in 2023 and 2024. Now the goal is to get back to the Sweet 16. It would be Bama's first Sweet 16 this century if the Crimson Tide can pull it off. A win over Texas would cement Alabama is a top-four NCAA seed in March Madness this year, which would give the Tide very good odds of being able to advance to the second weekend of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. There is certainly a lot on the line in this game.

How to Watch Alabama vs Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network Plus

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is a fearless team with nothing to lose. It's a great place to be in a game of this magnitude. Alabama should play freely and without pressure, because all of the expectations are on the Texas side in this game.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is the clearly better team, playing at home and knowing how good it is. Vic Schaefer is not a coach you want to bet against in women's basketball.

Final Alabama-Texas Prediction & Pick

Take the Texas moneyline as a parlay piece. The spread isn't available yet, but you wouldn't want to take Texas if the number is close to 10 points.

Final Alabama-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas moneyline