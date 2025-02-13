In a new clip for Prime Video's Reacher Season 3, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) has a macho lift-off against Paulie (Olivier Richters).

ClutchPoints is proud to present the exclusive clip, which begins with Paulie bench pressing. Reacher then joins him in the weight room, sparking a competition.

Reacher says he doesn't know how much he can bench press, calling it “stupid.” This prompts Paulie to challenge him to a bench press competition, which he declines. “Bench press proves nothing,” Reacher reasons.

To prove who is stronger, they try an extreme version of arm wrestling. Reacher tries to pull Paulie's arm down while he tries to prevent him from doing so. It is like a very macho version of tug of war.

Eventually, Reacher's arm “slips,” causing Paulie to punch himself in the face. Judging by Ritchson's face, it was not an accident, which, of course, upsets Paulie, resulting in them nearly coming to blows. They are interrupted before they can begin fighting, and it sounds like they have to go on a mission following the lift-off.

Watch the full clip below:

Fans will have to watch Reacher Season 3 to find out what their truck was being prepared for.

When does Reacher Season 3 premiere on Prime Video?

The upcoming Reacher Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 20, 2025, on Prime Video. The first three episodes of the season will premiere on February 20 before one will come out each Thursday through March 27.

This is the same release strategy as the second season of the hit show. The first season debuted all eight episodes on February 4, 2022. Prime Video has since opted to keep the hype going for several weeks as the season goes on.

The third season will adapt Persuader, Lee Childs' seventh book in the Jack Reacher series. It was written in the first person. Persuader was released on May 13, 2003.

Reacher is based on Childs' book series of the same name, starring Alan Ritchson. It has become Ritchson's signature role in recent years.

He began his career by starring in The CW's Smallville, a Superman prequel series. He then had roles in other TV series, including Blue Mountain State, Titans, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

On the big screen, Ritchson recently had roles in Fast X, Ordinary Angels, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He is also known for his roles in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Reacher Season 3 will premiere on February 20 on Prime Video.