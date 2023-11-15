Albany faces Seton Hall. Our college basketball odds series includes our Albany Seton Hall prediction, odds, and pick.

The Seton Hall Pirates are trying to build something special under coach Shaheen Holloway, but it's going to take some time. The Pirates are a lot like the St. John's Red Storm under Rick Pitino. They have a robust basketball brand and a rich history, but they are trying to recapture the glory days when Sweet 16 appearances were expected and the Final Four wasn't a distant dream. It's true that Seton Hall has had more NCAA Tournament appearances and success in recent years, but both programs are removed from the height of their powers in a rugged and tough Big East Conference in which UConn, Marquette, and Creighton are the heavyweight programs. The Hall and the Johnnies are in the middle of the pack, trying to gain increased national relevance.

Seton Hall is trying to make a big national statement under Holloway, who rose to national fame when his Saint Peter's team upset No. 2 seed Kentucky and then went all the way to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Holloway used that season to become a top candidate for Seton Hall when Kevin Willard moved to Maryland. It will take a lot of heavy lifting for Seton Hall to bust through the top tier of the Big East and join the defending national champions from UConn alongside Marquette and Creighton. That battle to gain increased relevance and recall the P.J. Carlesimo days at Seton Hall will be a long one, not a quick one.

Here are the Albany-Seton Hall College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Albany-Seton Hall Odds

Albany Great Danes: +21.5 (-110)

Seton Hall Pirates: -21.5 (-110)

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How To Watch Albany vs Seton Hall

Time: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Albany Could Cover the Spread

The Great Danes are going against a Seton Hall team which is still settling into its season. The Hall beat Saint Peter's by 11 points. Do we know how good Saint Peter's is this season? The Peacocks don't have the same players they had when Holloway himself coached them to the Elite Eight two seasons ago. Seton Hall is regarded as a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big East, which is not a bad thing, but it is also an indicator that the Pirates' ceiling is not especially high right now. This is a wait-and-see situation with Seton Hall. Given that the Pirates are favored by over 21 points, it won't take a lot of doing for Albany to stay somewhat close and cover the huge spread.

Why Seton Hall Could Cover the Spread

The Albany Great Danes lost by 21 points to UMass. That was an indication of how wrong things can and will go if the Great Danes are not on their game. UMass is not expected to be a particularly strong team this season, so one can reasonably conclude that if Albany is capable of losing to 21 to UMass, it certainly can lose by 22 or more to Seton Hall. That's not a big logical leap to make.

Final Albany-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game and wait for a possible live-betting play.

Final Albany-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall -21.5